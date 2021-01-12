McAdam LLC Buys 13,872 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,690,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 95,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

About Pershing Square Tontine

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

