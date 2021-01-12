McAdam LLC Buys 20,208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

