McAdam LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. 762,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

