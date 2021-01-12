McAdam LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

GSLC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 1,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,879. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

