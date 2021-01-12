McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Raised by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,487. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.