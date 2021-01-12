McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 140.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 463,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 280,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 74.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

