McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 29th

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of MGRC opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

