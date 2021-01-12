Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJNA remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 16,598,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,336,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

