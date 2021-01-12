Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

MPW stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,104,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

