Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MCUJF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Medicure has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.90.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 179.92%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.