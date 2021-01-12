MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE MD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,769. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 44.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 99.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 259,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after buying an additional 159,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

