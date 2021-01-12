Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 26,666 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,592,893.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $4,997,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

