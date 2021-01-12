MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

MEGEF stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

