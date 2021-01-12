Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading on Tuesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

