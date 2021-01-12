Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Short Interest Up 607.8% in December

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 607.8% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Megalith Financial Acquisition stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91. Megalith Financial Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $15.51.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 295,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $3,248,193.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Megalith Financial Acquisition worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Megalith Financial Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry.

