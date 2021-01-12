Meme Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for $409.56 or 0.01150629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $5.85 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00355911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

