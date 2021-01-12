Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBWM opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $456.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

