Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.04

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

