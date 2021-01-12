Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.85.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 9,656,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

