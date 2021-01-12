Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Head-To-Head Review

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $1.74 million 9.40 -$1.23 million N/A N/A Zynga $1.32 billion 7.85 $41.92 million ($0.06) -160.17

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07%

Risk & Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercurity Fintech and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 2 1 15 0 2.72

Zynga has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Zynga on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies. It also offer cross-border remittance services through NBpay, a cross-border remittance platform for foreign trade companies, e-commerce companies, financial institutions, and individuals. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising networks, agencies, and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

