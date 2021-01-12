Mercury Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,015.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $509,337.81 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

