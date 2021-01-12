Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $4.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00372942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.02 or 0.04339304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

