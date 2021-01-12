MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 12.9% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 49.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $75,455.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

