Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Volume Hits $856,552.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $856,552.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.65 or 0.03070734 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,640,291 coins and its circulating supply is 79,640,186 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

