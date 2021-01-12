Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

MBNKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.15. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.05.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

