Metsä Board Oyj’s (MTSAF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

About Metsä Board Oyj

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

