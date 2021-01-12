Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 8,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXSG opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

