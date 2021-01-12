MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMU opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

