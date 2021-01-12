MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 63.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.