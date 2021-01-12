MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 237.5% in December

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 89,202,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,933,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

