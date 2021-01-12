Michael Gerard Basha Sells 15,500 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total value of C$17,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 624,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$692,718.81.

Michael Gerard Basha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$49,268.00.

Shares of AU opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$83.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

