Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

