Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

