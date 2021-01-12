Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. 1,049,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

