Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.01. The stock had a trading volume of 623,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

