Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Sells $50,145.06 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $124.69. 594,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,822. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

