Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter Sells 208 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $124.69. 594,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

