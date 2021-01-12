Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Cut by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $124.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

