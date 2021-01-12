Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino Sells 40,000 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $94,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00.

MLSS stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

