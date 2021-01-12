Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $51.40 on Monday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,500 shares of company stock worth $13,011,630. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

