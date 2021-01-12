MINDOL Reaches Market Cap of $47.60 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MINDOL has a total market cap of $47.60 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00361138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00026491 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.01102479 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.