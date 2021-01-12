MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 7% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 1,847,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,265,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

