Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 193.2% in December

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 36,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,220. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

