Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 296.3% in December

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

MMSMY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

