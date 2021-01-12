Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares Up 3.3%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. provides ocean shipping services in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; product tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol tankers that transport methanol; and LPG tankers that transport liquefied petroleum gas; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

