Mixin Price Up 19.1% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $88.26 million and $1.16 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $166.70 or 0.00501329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

