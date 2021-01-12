Mizuho Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $300.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.39.

BABA opened at $227.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

