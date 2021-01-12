Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.32

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

