Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 632,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 342,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

