Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.76. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 22,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,336. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.